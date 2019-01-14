WATERLOO — The Friends of KUNI will have a Party at the Park on Feb. 9 at Electric Park Ballroom.
The show will feature an eclectic, all-Iowa lineup including Kevin Burt and Big Medicine, Chad Elliott and the Redemptions, and Elizabeth Moen.
Powerful blues presence Burt, from Iowa City by way of Waterloo, swept the 34th annual International Blues Challenge, winning Best Solo/Duo act, the Lee Oskar Best Harmonica Player and the Cigar Box award for Best Solo/Duo Guitarist. His latest album is “Heartland Soul.”
Hailing from Coon Rapids, rootsy soul- and blues-infused Americana artist Chad Elliott is a regional touring artist who recorded his latest album at the legendary Sun Records in Memphis.
Also from Iowa City, by way of Vinton, singer-songwriter Elizabeth Moen will kick off the party with her sultry and intoxicating voice. She tours nationally and has a European tour in the works.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and the music starts at 8 p.m.
Tickets are $25 in advance at www.nationalcattlecongress.com and $30 at the door. All seats are reserved. Proceeds support Iowa Public Radio.
