See the show

‘Best Little Whorehouse in Texas,’ Waterloo Community Playhouse

Hope Martin Theatre, Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St.

Performances: 7 p.m. Oct. 25 and 26 and Oct. 31, Nov. 1 and 2; and 2 p.m. Oct. 27 and Nov. 3.

Tickets are $25 for adults; $15 for students. The show is recommended for ages 14 and older.

For tickets, call 291-4494, visit the box office, or order online at www.wcpbhct.org.