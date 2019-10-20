WATERLOO – In 1974, Texas writer Larry L. King wrote a colorful article for Playboy magazine about the Chicken Ranch brothel shutting its doors after more than a century in a small southeastern Texas town, LaGrange. The story’s title was “Best Little Whorehouse in Texas.”
By 1977, King and playwright/director Peter Masterson had co-written a stage musical about the bordello that quickly became a hot ticket on Broadway, earning several Tony award nominations. In 1982, it became a movie starring Dolly Parton and Burt Reynolds. Since then, the musical has undergone several revivals.
On Friday, the Waterloo Community Playhouse will present the rollicking and slightly risqué stage musical on the Hope Martin Theatre stage.
Artistic Director Greg Holt describes the show as “light-hearted escapism. This isn’t about the grittier side of life at a house of ill repute.”
While the subject matter may seem tame in today’s entertainment culture populated by cable TV, streaming services and the internet, in the 1980s the movie’s title — and subject matter that seemed to glamorize prostitution — was considered offensive in some communities.
“When it first was released as a movie, several states didn’t allow theaters to post the movie title on their marquees, so in some places it became ‘The Best Little Chicken House in Texas,’” Holt said.
The plot revolves around Miss Mona (Kristin Teig Torres) as the brothel’s madam, who is on good terms with the local sheriff, Ed Earl Dodd (Tanner Bollinger). It’s a reciprocal arrangement — he looks the other way on the prostitution while Miss Mona’s girls often pass along information that helps the sheriff solve crimes. Politicians and other power brokers also frequent the establishment. When a crusading TV reporter makes the bordello an issue, protesters show up along with the Texas Aggie cheerleaders, and politicians like the governor (Jeffrey Taylor) and others start sidestepping the issue.
There are 30 cast members, and several actors are playing multiple roles. Holt made sure the actors were fully aware of the subject matter, and no one underage was cast. “You don’t want to compromise anyone or make anyone uncomfortable. The actors need to know it’s going to be a safe place,” the director explained.
Mike Ingraham designed the stage and lighting. “The set takes up the back of the stage with a landing and lots of doors. Other pieces are rolled in, like the governor’s mansion and sheriff’s office,” Holt said.
The audience may recognize tunes from the show, but Dolly Parton’s “I Will Always Love You, “ which was featured in the movie, is not licensed for the stage musical. Music director is WCP newcomer Kayla Krejchi, who also is performing one of the show’s more difficult songs. Choreographer is Donna Baumgartner.
