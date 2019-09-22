Flames licking the horizon, breathing in chemicals and soot – scenarios Kris Jones never imagined he would experience in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve.
“I couldn’t even foresee this coming,” Jones said.
But the unforeseeable happened. Jones’ unit was called to the Persian Gulf after Iraq President Saddam Hussein’s invasion of Kuwait.
A Waterloo native, Jones joined the military after graduating from East High School in 1985 and served in the Waterloo Delta Battery 214 artillery unit.
In January 1991, Jones boarded a commercial plane with his unit and flew to Saudi Arabia. Close to landing, the pilot invited Jones into the cockpit. During the plane’s descent, he remembered feeling overwhelmed as the reality of his unit’s mission struck him.
Trudging through the landscape of war, Jones felt the weight of it.
“It put things in perspective, just seeing the wreckage,” he said.
When Hussein set the oil rigs on fire, it “turned the days to night,” Jones said. Soot covered their clothes; Jones breathed it in and blew it from his nose. It colored his sweat black.
They saw more wreckage from the war further into Kuwait.
“The smell of burning bodies, that’s engraved in your mind forever,” Jones said. “So are the oil fires. Just ... talking about it I can just smell it on my clothes.”
Enemy threats weren’t the only problems. A British plane with a 500-pound bomb lodged in its wing flew over allies. The pilot, thinking he’d dropped everything, took a turn, dislodging the bomb a quarter mile from Jones’ unit.
“You could hear the whistle,” Jones said. “... I think the pilot was sick for a while after that, thinking that he might have killed some of us.”
A month of combat passed when Jones heard U.S. forces had liberated Kuwait. With Hussein still alive, however, it didn’t feel like victory to Jones. It felt unfinished, and Jones feared what that would mean for future soldiers.
“If we’re going to make this sacrifice, let’s just handle business so no one else has to deal with this,” he said.
You have free articles remaining.
Even after the liberation of Kuwait, Jones remembers “pockets of resistance.” Other threats remained as well — land mines, accidental weapon discharges, and scorpions. And there were lingering, uneasy emotions.
“How do you feel comfortable after what you just did?” Jones said. “You still see the horizon burning; everything’s like an orange glow at night.”
When it came time to leave the gulf, the unit ran into a group of children. Jones pulled candy out of his bag and handed it to them.
“(Seeing them) made you feel, you know, decent about what you did and reiterated the purpose you were there (for),” Jones said. “It’s for them, the welfare of those people that were being abused.”
Prior to deployment, his unit trained at Fort Sill, Okla., for three months. Jones helped position guns for firing, checked powder and timing on fuses, and ensured accurate coordinates fired guns in the right direction.
After his unit was called, they traveled to Camp Lejeune in North Carolina for training, which entailed preparation for chemical warfare with gas masks and other protective gear.
“It was a concern about being gassed over there, you know, because that’s what they were using on their own people, so why wouldn’t they use it on you?” Jones said.
For the unit’s homecoming, civilians lined the streets at the Waterloo airport. Jones felt overwhelmed again, but was glad to reunite with his family.
“It was,” he said, followed by a long pause. “It was a great feeling.”
Jones is now active in veterans’ affairs. Busy with work and family, he had little time to process his emotions from his time in the Persian Gulf. After recovering from a work injury five years ago, Jones said he had time to reflect. As other veterans shared their struggles, he realized he had buried similar emotions.
“These things just came out of the woodwork,” Jones said. “ ... My mind was my biggest, biggest enemy.”
Recognizing other veterans also lacked support, Jones started serving them breakfast once a month. These “Coffee and Camaraderie” meetings gather around 50 veterans with similar experiences. Jones’ goal is to provide community and support for them.
“The lights are all shiny when you come back. ... People soon forget that you’re still compromised. Once you’ve seen war, I mean, your world is changed forever.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.