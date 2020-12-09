Kris Glaser stepping down from Waverly council

WAVERLY -- A Waverly council member announced less than a year into his four-year term that he will step down from his position.
Ward 2 council member Kris Glaser announced during the council comments portion of Monday night's city council meeting that he would leave the council in 2021 to move with his family to Des Moines.
"I wanted to announce to the City of Waverly that, next summer, my family and I plan to sell our home in Waverly and move to the Des Moines area, as I now work for a company that's headquartered in Des Moines," Glaser said.
Glaser was elected in November 2019 and began serving in January 2020. He also serves as council liaison on the city's airport and golf commissions.
"I've been honored to serve as the Ward 2 councilman, and I plan to work closely with the city staff and the mayor in transitioning my position on city council when they've determined that's appropriate," he said.
Glaser, previously the director of finance for Cedar Valley Hospice, is now chief financial officer for Primary Health Care, a nonprofit community health care center in central Iowa providing medical and dental care to underinsured people, according to its website.
He said in an email Wednesday he planned to "continue to be a servant leader" in his remaining time on council, the leadership style he previously told The Courier he learned from his Ward 2 predecessor Dan McKenzie, who endorsed Glaser's 2019 run.
"I will miss the wonderful Waverly community and the many relationships I have developed over the years," Glaser said.
At-large member Ann Rathe noted Glaser would "certainly be missed" on council.
"It's been good to serve with you so far," she said Monday.
Mayor Adam Hoffman echoed that, noting that he, Glaser and city administrator James Bronner would discuss Glaser's transition "at some point" in order to "better understand what your needs are."
"Up to this point, I appreciate your service as well, and look forward to what you have to offer in the future for us," Hoffman said.
Glaser's term isn't set to expire until January 2024, meaning a special election will likely be set to replace him, though a petition would need to be filed by citizens to set such an election, Hoffman told The Courier.
"I have not received any further details regarding when his final day will be," Hoffman said Wednesday. "Once we do know this, we will be sure to communicate it publicly."
Hoffman is able to appoint someone to fill Glaser's seat until that time, though that person would need the majority approval of council.
