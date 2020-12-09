Kris Glaser stepping down from Waverly council

"I will miss the wonderful Waverly community and the many relationships I have developed over the years," Glaser said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

At-large member Ann Rathe noted Glaser would "certainly be missed" on council.

"It's been good to serve with you so far," she said Monday.

Mayor Adam Hoffman echoed that, noting that he, Glaser and city administrator James Bronner would discuss Glaser's transition "at some point" in order to "better understand what your needs are."

"Up to this point, I appreciate your service as well, and look forward to what you have to offer in the future for us," Hoffman said.

Glaser's term isn't set to expire until January 2024, meaning a special election will likely be set to replace him, though a petition would need to be filed by citizens to set such an election, Hoffman told The Courier.

"I have not received any further details regarding when his final day will be," Hoffman said Wednesday. "Once we do know this, we will be sure to communicate it publicly."

Hoffman is able to appoint someone to fill Glaser's seat until that time, though that person would need the majority approval of council.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.