Kramer's Sausage Company closing after 59 years

LA PORTE CITY – As a local sausage company closes its doors, packages of meat linger in almost empty coolers next to faded signs sporting German puns.
Kramer’s Sausage Company in La Porte City is closing after 59 years of providing the state with quality casings.
Joest Kramer, the son of Heinz Kramer, who founded the business, said due to health reasons he has decided to close. Kramer said many long-time staff had recently retired.
The business, located at 322 Main St., was set to close in October, but Joest said there were a few orders to fill so they stayed open a bit longer. Then, people were asking about Thanksgiving and Christmas turkeys and hams, delaying the closing further.
Then, Heinz Kramer died in November at the age of 88.
Heinz worked with the meat and machines up until the age of 84. Joest said Heinz still came into the shop everyday up until very recently. He would sit up front as a greeter and make tea and coffee for the workers.
According to his obituary, Heinz was born in Collinghorst, Germany. He apprenticed at the age of 14 to the local butcher and sausage maker, took trade classes as well.
He left Germany in 1954 and went to Canada to become a sous chef on a freighter ship for a year. After his voyage, he landed a job at a packing house in Winnipeg. In those three years, he learned more about the trade and perfected some of his own recipes while working there. One of those being Kramer’s Sausage’s famous fermented sausage.
After meeting his wife, Heide, the couple moved to Maryland where Heinz worked at another packing plant. The two moved to Waterloo after Joest was born. There, Heinz got a job at John Deere, where he worked for 11 years. He started Kramer’s Sausage in 1964. After working two jobs, he decided it was time to focus solely on his own company.
The friends he made at John Deere helped him with electrical and mechanical components at his company. Heinz even built his own cooler after teaching himself about refrigeration. His obituary states that Heinz would always send his friends home with meat.
Joest said the recipes Heinz perfected while in Canada came with him from Germany. The family company also mixed their own seasonings and cures from raw ingredients.
“A lot of people buy a pre-mix, so that’s kind of a difference,” Joest said. “We did the old style. The old style stuff, all the time.”
Over time, some things changed in the meat industry. Joset said that about 25 years ago, cheese was added to some products. He said his father was “blown away” by the idea.
“Why would you put sausage and cheese? Never!” Joest said, quoting his dad. “You’d never do that in the old country.”
Joest said their two top items were their fermented summer sausage and smoke-cured beef. Kramer’s Sausage Company could also be seen at the Iowa State Fair every year with its giant turkey legs.
Another service the company provided was assisting hunters during deer season, which runs from October to January.
Joest said people flocked from all over to the La Porte City storefront, but since the announcement of their closing and other news coverage, meat has been flying off the shelves.
“Everybody wants this, one of that,” Joest said. “And I hate to disappoint people. So I said, okay, I’ll make you guys what has been ordered. And then I made the mistake of answering the phone and then (people) wondered about hams and turkeys.”
He said this year was his best-selling Christmas ever. He said he was lucky friends and former employees came back and helped him fill the orders.
“It’s ridiculous,” he said. “There was a cooler the size of this room, full, just over a week ago. And now it’s turned off.”
The last day to purchase anything from Kramer’s Sausage is Dec. 31, but the supply is limited.
In a Facebook post, Kramer’s Sausage said it will not be selling recipes because they are “like works of art” made by Heinz.
A memorial for Heinz will be held Jan. 14 at the Veterans Memorial Hall at 302 Cedar St. in La Porte City. There will be a masonic service at 3 p.m., followed by a celebration of life until 6 p.m.
Melody's memorable stories from 2022
It’s like a being a parent asked to choose their favorite child. “They’re all my favorites” is the standard response, or occasionally, “it depends on which day.”
When reporters were asked to choose their five favorite stories for 2022, my first thought was “how do I narrow the list?” It came down to a good narrative and the joy and inspiration I got from the people I interviewed.
These are the stories that are closest to my heart.
University of Northern Iowa professor emeritus and former Courier columnist Scott Cawelti tipped me off about Phil Pirages. Pirages, 77, is one of the nation’s most-respected rare book dealers and author of the new “Booked by Fate.” Now an Oregonian, Pirages graduated from Cedar Falls High School and UNI in the 1960’s. In our phone interview, Pirages described his “exotic” adventures in the esoteric world of medieval illuminated manuscripts, first editions and slightly tatty but charming collectible books. I could almost smell the sweet, musty old books as I wrote the story published earlier this month.
Cherie Dargan captured my imagination with the first heartwarming book in her five-part “Grandmother’s Treasures” series, “The Gift.” It was inspired by her marvelous collection of antique quilts and other heirlooms and the strong women in her family, especially her mom and aunts, who have been Dargan’s lodestars.
Milo Mead’s stunning domed clock cathedral was an impressive creation by the Cedar Falls woodworker. I wrote about the project last spring, detailing the 800 hours he spent drawing, designing, sawing and assembling the elaborate clock. It stands 5 ½ feet tall, measures 35 inches square, has multiple floors, detailed fretwork and a clock pendulum that chimes the hour.
In January, I wrote about Kevin Dill’s inspiring work as an advocate for all forms of dementia. Dill was diagnosed with Lewy Body Dementia, a degenerative and progressive form of dementia, nearly four years ago. Since retiring as director of Black Hawk County Veterans Affairs, Dill has devoted his efforts to hosting golf tournaments and other events for Dementia Friendly Cedar Valley and veteran’s projects. He also paints as a form of therapy and sells the artwork.
What could be more fun than hearing a bunch of young musicians mastering the monster guitar riff and raw power of AC/DC’s “Back in Black”? In August, I covered Amp Camp, the innovative summer music camp that is UNI’s version of “School of Rock.” Kids learn to play guitar, bass, drums and keyboards and sing rock, hip-hop, R&B, country and pop music. They break into bands, and Mutual Shock blew me away with their enthusiasm and talent.
Now 77, Phillip Pirages, a former Cedar Falls resident, is one of the nation’s top rare book dealers and author of the recently published memo…
Cherie Dargan's heirlooms, especially her collection of antique quilts, offer daily inspiration for her book series, “Grandmother’s Treasures.…
At Amp Camp, UNI’s version of “School of Rock,” kids learn to play guitar, bass, drums and keyboards and sing rock, hip-hop, R&B, country …
Milo Mead, a member and former president of the Cedar Valley Woodworkers Association, spent more than 800 hours and three years drawing, desig…
Kevin Dill was diagnosed with Lewy Body Dementia, a degenerative and progressive form of dementia, nearly four years ago. Since retiring as di…