DENVER — The Denver Genealogy & History Club will host speaker Pat Kinney from the Grout Museum at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 27.
The presentation will be at the Denver Public Library and is open to the public.
Kinney will speak on his research into the Korean War, especially Iowa Korean War POWs who died in captivity. He has been using his skills as a former Waterloo Courier reporter to gather information on local Korean War vets for the Grout Museum.
Kinney recently made contact with a living POW in Texas whose commanding officer was from Sumner and died in captivity.
Bob Thran, a Korean War vet who is retired from the Nashua-Plainfield school district and originally from Readlyn, will join Kinney for the evening’s program.
The club meets the fourth Tuesday of the month at the library. There is no charge to attend. Registration is encouraged to make sure space is available.
Call 984-5140 or email kplatte@denver.lib.ia.us to sign up.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.