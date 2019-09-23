WATERLOO – During the Nazi occupation of Poland in World War II, Dr. Janusz Korczak does everything in his power to keep the 200 Jewish children in his Warsaw orphanage alive in the Jewish Ghetto. In the midst of deprivation and terror, there are whispers of Jews being deported to death camps.
Korczak must teach the children about death, using a magical play to explore this adult subject.
“Korczak’s Children,” by Jeffrey Hatcher, is the Black Hawk Children’s Theatre fall production with performances Friday through Sunday and Oct. 4-5 in the McElroy Theatre, 224 Commercial St.
The thought-provoking, serious play is recommended for children ages 10 and older.
“This is the story of the last days of the orphanage, and Korczak’s final personal journey as a great humanitarian, an amazing teacher and a strong advocate for children. The message of his bravery, love, integrity, and his work in the face of such dire circumstances needs to be told, told again and retold again,” said Anita Ross, BHCT artistic director.
In real life, Janusz Korczak was the pen name for Henryk Goldzsmit, a Polish-Jewish author, physician, educator and passionate children’s advocate. He was an elderly man when the Germans invaded Poland in 1939. He refused offers of asylum because it was his duty to protect his children.
On Aug. 6, 1942, the Germans deported Korczak, the 200 children and his staff. A witness recounted their three-mile march to the deportation train to Jewish historian Emanuel Ringelblum, who described as a “wordless protest against the murder.” Korczak and the children were loaded on to the train and journeyed to their deaths at Treblinka, a Nazi extermination camp. After the war, associations were formed to keep Korczak’s memory and message alive.
You have free articles remaining.
Although the play copes with death, the playwright’s perspective is anchored in a historical context and reflected in Korczak’s actions. School curriculum begins to address the Holocaust in fourth and fifth grades, Ross said, and this production fits that educational mission.
There are 35 cast members, with the youngest member at 8 years old. Rick Johnson is cast as Korczak. At auditions, Ross spoke with children’s parents about the play’s subject matter. “If anyone was uncomfortable after reading the script, they could reconsider auditioning. I let parents know we would be discussing the subjects of the Holocaust and death in rehearsal.”
In the opening scene, two children have sneaked away from the orphanage to do something nice for the other children. “There’s a moment when Korczak says to the kids that if they’d been caught, they could have been shot. We discussed the enormity of that in rehearsal, that it was life or death. Kids understand these were tragic, brutal times.”
The uplifting aspect of the play is that “someone stepped up and did something, even knowing that it would mean his death. He stayed with the kids,” the director said.
The young cast has embraced the challenging content. “The overall tone seems to be that the actors are very proud and excited to tell this story. Some actors are too young to understand its enormity, but they’ll begin to grasp how important this story is, as they mature and learn more about the Holocaust,” Ross explained.
Performing in the black box theater will give the audience “a sense of how cramped, oppressive and claustrophobic it was for the children. At times, we pull in all 35 cast members and put them very close to the audience.”
In addition to public performances, BHCT will perform sold-out performances for school groups from throughout the Cedar Valley.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.