WATERLOO — The cultural artistic ensemble KOLO will celebrate its 20th anniversary with a concert at 6 p.m. Saturday in the Hoover Middle School Auditorium.

The evening of traditional songs and dances from Bosnia and Herzegovina and the Balkan region is open to the public. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets, available at the door, are $20 for adults; $15 for senior citizens; and free for children under 12.

Founded in 2003, K.U.D. KOLO was formed to help Cedar Valley refugees remain connected to their heritage. Bosnians began arriving in Black Hawk County in the 1990s to escape their homeland’s civil war. In Bosnian, KOLO stands for Cultural Artistic Assembly of Dance.

“For some of us, it has been 25 or 27 years or so since our arrival here. For such a small community as ours to have a group that has existed and performed for 20 years means there has been consistency and support,” said Zulfeta Rizvic, choreographer and teacher.

The youth ensemble will perform folk dances representing centuries of tradition, wearing colorful cultural costumes. Dances are symbolic and meaningful.

“In Bosnia, dancing is as important a part of our culture as our food. We are keeping the beauty and richness of our culture,” she explained. “This concert is a cultural celebration and honors the organizations and businesses and all of those who have helped us.”

A bake sale is planned to raise funds for the group. Treats such as baklava, hurmasice and tulumba, and coffee and tea will be available.

About 50 dancers are expected to perform. Dancers can start as young as 5, but most are teenagers and young adults. The dances can be challenging to learn and dancers practice regularly several days a week.

KOLO has performed throughout the U.S. and traveled to Bosnia to perform in 2007. The group also performed at Sarajevo’s International Folklore Festival in 2010.

Rizvic has been teaching the group for 20 years. “When I came here, I felt almost obligated to do it and pass along everything I knew to the next generations. This is my passion, the way I spend my time and express myself. It is pure love,” she said.

Preserving and sharing their culture has helped fill a void for many Bosnian immigrants, Rizvic explained. “When you leave your country and leave everything behind, you feel a part of you is gone. Through dancing and working together, our culture is there and we keep it.”

KOLO also is preserving language. “We’re speaking Bosnian most of the time and the younger ones are catching up. It’s common for us to speak in a mix of Bosnian and English. They love it. They aren’t ashamed of it, or afraid to learn it anymore,” Rizvic added.

Caring for your Easter lily Easter,Lily easter lily 6 easter lily bulbs easter lily easter lily easter lily easter lily