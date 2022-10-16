 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kohlmann Park parking lot closed

The Shades of Rhythm Amphitheater in Kohlmann Park Wednesday, June 17, 2015, in Waverly, Iowa.

 MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor

WAVERLY – Starting Monday, Oct. 17, the parking lot on the north side of Kohlmann Park will be closed for about two weeks due to a paving project. Parking is available along First Street Northwest and on side streets.

