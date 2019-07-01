{{featured_button_text}}

WAVERLY — Concerts In Kohlmann will continue Thursday with patriotic music performed by the Greater Waverly Municipal Band, beginning at 6:30 p.m. in the Shades of Rhythm Amphitheater in Kohlmann Park.

Kaiser Corson Funeral Homes is sponsoring the evening, and staffers will be on hand serving free popcorn and lemonade.

The concert series is put on by the Waverly Chamber of Commerce to provide free family entertainment. In case of questionable weather, listen to Y99.3/KWAY Radio or check www.waverlychamber.com for information.

