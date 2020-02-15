Kohl's lays off 250 employees company-wide
Kohl's lays off 250 employees company-wide

Kohl's Corp. announced last week that 250 employees were laid off company-wide.

MENOMONEE, Wis. -- Kohl’s Corp. laid off 250 employees Wednesday, the company announced.

The Menomonee Falls-based retailer, which has a store in Cedar Falls, is reorganizing its corporate structure to move toward its “ambitious growth agenda,” Kohl’s CEO Michelle Gass said in an email to employees shared with the Wisconsin State Journal.

“Over the last year, the leadership team and I have spent a lot of time thinking about and evaluating the way we work to prepare us for what’s ahead,” Gass said. “As part of this review, we are restructuring parts of our organization to remove redundancy, reduce management layers and drive greater empowerment with our teams.”

Kohl’s is not closing any of its stores or corporate offices as part of this restructuring, senior vice president of communications Jen Johnson said in a statement.

“The departures include removing a layer of regional store leadership roles and positions, restructuring teams in our merchant organization and changes to other positions in our corporate offices,” Johnson said.

Kohl’s offered laid-off employees severance packages and outplacement services, Gass said.

