WATERLOO — With new winter gear from head to toe, eight-year-old Zayion Cyrus gave himself a smirk followed by a satisfied nod when he looked in the mirror.
The first-grader chose a black and blue color scheme for his new duds Tuesday at Becker Elementary School thanks to Koats 4 Kids volunteers who raise money for the event each year.
“It was fun to pick it out,” he said. “I’m excited to show my mom.”
More than 25 volunteers were on hand Tuesday to assist in the distribution of winter coats, boots, gloves, hats, scarves and snow pants to 120 children in need at Becker.
“For some of these kids, it might be their first new coat,” said organizer Julie Ehlers. “It’s probably the first time for many of them to pick out their own coat.”
So far this year, the project has given away 947 coats, 632 pairs of boots, 524 pairs of snow pants and hundreds of hats, scarves and gloves to disadvantaged kids attending 29 schools in Cedar Falls, Elk Run Heights, Evansdale, Hudson, La Porte City and Waterloo schools.
A total of 120 volunteers helped with this year’s project. Some donated money while others knitted hats, scarves and gloves and sewed colorful fleece scarves.
“We have only been able to help about 10% of the 9,000 kids living in poverty in Black Hawk County, but we think we can do better,” Ehlers said.
According to school staff, when children do not have the proper winter clothing they need to walk to school on the coldest days, they end up staying home. Removing that barrier assures kids will not miss classroom time or their healthy breakfast and lunch, Ehlers said.
“A lot of our families just can’t afford to purchase everything,” said Teanna Smart, who provides family support at Becker. “It’s just kind of a safety net for a lot of our low-income families here at Becker.”
Ehlers, who writes grants and accepts donations all year, said the drive raises around $38,000 each year. The project launched in 2012, sharing 180 coats that year. To date, it has given away 5,681 coats, 3,426 pairs of boots and 1,908 pairs of snow pants.
“We added boots and snow pants when we realized that many of our low-income kids could not play in the snow with their classmates because they did not have the appropriate apparel,” Ehlers said.
She works with school staff, counselors and volunteers to assess each child’s need.
“It’s very rewarding to see these kids. I had no idea there were that many needy kids,” said volunteer Jane Reisner, who noted Becker surpassed a record with 120 students in need of winter gear.
Last year, Orange Elementary School had the most students in need, at 90.
“We want to thank our community for recognizing the need for these items and continuing to support our project in many generous ways. We are grateful for everything our community does and want them to know the positive impact they are having on our low-income kids,” Ehlers said.
For more information, go to the Koats 4 Kids Facebook page: www.Facebook.com/koats4kidswaterloo.
