WATERLOO -- The Knights of Columbus Council 11192 will host a breakfast July 30 in Scallon Hall at the Queen of Peace Parish.

Serving is from 8 to 11 a.m. The menu will include all-you-can-eat pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, chorizo, eggs with sauce, coffee, milk and orange juice. Cost is $10 for adults; $7 for children.

Profits will go to help cover expenses for children who wish to attend the NCYC conference.

