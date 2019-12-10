The Local America Presidential Forum, held Friday, Dec. 6, featured five presidential candidates in Waterloo all at once. Because we weren’t able to put much of each of their messages in our initial reporting, we are giving each candidate in that forum more space this week in The Courier. Here is the first installment:
WATERLOO — As Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart found the microphone he was using didn’t immediately work, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, seated next to him, offered her own.
“You can use my microphone — we can trade off — because I believe in good relations between local and federal officials,” Klobuchar said, to laughter and applause from the few hundred in attendance at the Local America Presidential Forum in Waterloo on Friday.
The forum, at which Klobuchar was one of five Democratic presidential candidates speaking, paired mayors from across the United States with the candidates to ask a series of questions about mainly local issues, such as infrastructure, schools and housing.
Klobuchar was up first, paired with Waterloo’s mayor. Though she has never been mayor of a city before, she touted her years as Hennepin County Attorney in Minnesota.
“It’s not only about providing the services, it’s about providing trust,” Klobuchar said, noting President Donald Trump hadn’t been providing that trust. “I would simply stop the mean tweets — I wouldn’t go after the city of Baltimore (like Trump did).”
As president, Klobuchar said she’d also share the prosperity of the federal government, noting the recent tax bill didn’t do that.
“Our job, and my job as your president, would be to improve people’s lives, like reversing the regressive parts of that tax bill and putting it into child care, family leave, increasing the minimum wage,” she said.
Saying she was “the first candidate to lead with an infrastructure proposal,” Klobuchar said she would pay for it through plans like changing the international tax rate, matching funds from states and bonds.
Klobuchar noting she’d re-enter international agreements and change fuel standards “on Day One” to help reverse the effects of climate change, and in terms of education policy she “would fire (Secretary of Education) Betsy DeVos,” improve No Child Left Behind and allow for one- and two-year degrees tuition free, as well as more money for Pell Grants and historically-black colleges and universities.
Hart also asked how Klobuchar planned to “ensure affects of centuries of racial divide are not simply mitigated, but reversed — in three minutes or less.”
“You redress what has happened by investing in the communities,” she said, adding she’d promote her plans for “upsaving accounts” for part-time workers, automatic voter registration upon turning 18, overturning Citizens United and enforce fair housing laws. “It’s about a decent home, a decent school and respect.”
Klobuchar has been gaining ground in Iowa since October, rising from a low of 2% among likely Iowa Democratic caucusgoers to an average of 5.3% as of the last Iowa-specific poll Nov. 19, according to Real Clear Politics.
But that still puts her only atop the lower tier of presidential candidates, while the four candidates ahead of her are further ahead — Mayor Pete Buttigieg sits at an average of 24%, Sen. Bernie Sanders at 18.3%, Sen. Elizabeth Warren at 17.7% and former Vice President Joe Biden at 16.3%.
