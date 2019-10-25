{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- City Councilwoman Margaret Klein has donated $150 to the Cedar Valley Hospice.

She said the donation is equivalent to the pay raise she's received since being elected to the Waterloo City Council.

Klein has vowed to donate her raise to charity and previously gave a donation to the Waterloo Public Library.

