Klea Shipman scholarship applications due April 15

WAVERLY -- Students graduating from any Bremer County high school in 2022 and planning to further their education may now apply for the annual Klea Shipman Scholarship through Trinity United Methodist Church.

Criteria are academic achievement, service to others, school activities, community activities and financial need.

Students should request an application from their school counselor. Applications must be postmarked by April 15, 2022, and be sent or delivered to Trinity United Methodist Church; 1400 W. Bremer Avenue; Waverly, IA 50677.

This memorial scholarship is an endowed gift from the estate of Klea Shipman. She was a member of Trinity UMC and a lifelong resident of Bremer County, 1915-2003.

