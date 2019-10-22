WATERLOO — The Waterloo Kiwanis Clubs (Downtown and Easy Risers) and Greater Cedar Valley Bowling Association will host a Turkey Shoot Charity Bowling Tournament on Nov. 2 at the Cadillac XBC Bowling Center.
Presenting sponsors for the event are Farmers State Bank and Cedar Valley Dental Associates.
Teams of four adults will participate in the flighted tournament. Entry fee is $35 per bowler, with $5 donated directly to each of the Boys and Girls Club and Family and Children’s Council. Team signup sheets can be picked up at Maple Lanes or Cadillac XBC, or by emailing kiwanisbowlingwaterloo@gmail.com.
Deadline for entries is Oct. 31. Check-in for the tournament is at noon Nov. 2 with bowling starting at 1 p.m.
Kiwanis service clubs are comprised of volunteers focused on helping children in the communities where they live.
For questions, email Anne Britson at kiwanisbowlingwaterloo@gmail.com.
