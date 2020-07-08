Kiwanis club recognizes COVID-19 efforts of Peoples Clinic staff

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — Cedar Falls Kiwanis Rough Risers club recently recognized Peoples Community Health Clinic for the critical care it has been providing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a show of gratitude, club members wrote thank-you notes to the Waterloo non-profit clinic's entire staff. The club also raised money to provide 140 $10 gift cards from HyVee. On June 22, Rough Risers President Jim Larson and project coordinator Leigh Zeitz met with Augusta Sires, community relations specialist at Peoples Clinic, to present the gift to employees.

Since March, the outpatient clinic has administered over 1,300 coronavirus tests, doing as many as 45 in one day. The urgent care room was converted into a respiratory clinic to better serve patients and protect the rest of the facility. The lobby has been redesigned to provide adequate social distancing.

All patients and staff are required to wear face masks. They are now using telehealth systems to meet with patients virtually.

Beyond providing health care services during an intense and challenging time, there have been many instances when their staff has assisted patients with personal needs. Due to COVID-19-related supply shortages and financial hardships, they have provided patients with personal care items, toilet paper, and food. They are also holding a clothing and a school supply drive in order to continue taking care of their patients in the most comprehensive way possible.