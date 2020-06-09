Kiwanis Club of Waterloo celebrates 100 years

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WATERLOO -- The Kiwanis Club of Waterloo was founded onJune 4, 1920, thereby becoming a part of one of the great community service organizations of the world, Kiwanis International.

The men and women of Kiwanis Club of Waterloo are volunteers dedicated to improving the world, one child and one community at a time.

"We Build" is the motto under which Waterloo Kiwanians work to make Waterloo a better place to live. Working together without thought of personal gain, Waterloo Kiwanians voluntarily share the challenge of community improvement and leadership.

For 100 years, the Kiwanis Club of Waterloo has prided itself in providing substantial service support to many youth organizations. They were instrumental in Boy Scouting programs, especially development of Camp Ingawanis.

Kiwanis Club of Waterloo also played an important role in establishing the Goodwill Industries in Waterloo. Additionally, they support Katoski Youth Golf, the Mayor's Fun Fun, Boys and Girls Clubs, Northeast Iowa Food Bank and many other youth programs.

For a century the club has provided financial support to a variety of programs for developing a happier and healthier community of citizens. For more information, go to www.waterlookiwais.org.

