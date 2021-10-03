Kiwanis Club meets on Tuesday

WATERLOO -- The Waterloo Noon Kiwanis will have a luncheon meeting at noon Tuesday at the Elks Lodge.

The speaker will be Michelle Sweeney, AECON Project Engineer, talking about the completion of the Waterloo portion of University Avenue reconstruction.

The Waterloo Noon Kiwanis are celebrating more than 100 years of service to the Waterloo community.

Service minded individuals interested in improving the world through Kiwanis are welcome to join the Tuesday meetings. Call Larry Cain at (319) 231-9871 to RSVP.

