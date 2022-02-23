 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kiwanis Club awards money to Boys & Girls Club

Kiwanis donation

Kiwanis Club President Barbara Miller presented a check for $675 to James Lee, Boys & Girls club director.

 Courtesy photo

WATERLOO -- Last fall the Kiwanis Club of Waterloo and the Waterloo Early Risers Kiwanis club hosted a bowling tournament fundraiser at Maple Lanes.

Kiwanis Club of Waterloo earmarked part of the Tournament Entry fees for support of the Boys and Girls Club, as a result Club President, Barbara Miller presented a check for $675 to James Lee, Boy and Girls Club Director. 

The Kiwanis Club of Waterloo was established in 1920 and meets regularly every Tuesday noon, at the Elks club.

The next Waterloo Noon Kiwanis meeting is Tuesday at the Elks Lodge for a noon Luncheon. Chris Dunn will speak on Cedar Valley Hospice

Service-minded individuals interested in improving the world through Kiwanis are welcome to join our Tuesday meetings. Call Larry Cain at (319) 231-9871 for the meeting RSVP.

