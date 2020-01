WATERLOO — Kittrell Elementary is hosting a book signing from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday for the release of Kittrell school counselor Jennifer Law’s book, “PAUSE POWER.”

A debut author, Law has young readers learning how to use “PAUSE POWER” to reset their mindset, calm down and stop losing control when others push their buttons.

Books will be available for $10 while supplies last.

