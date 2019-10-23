WATERLOO – A Waterloo family was displaced following a Wednesday night kitchen fire.
Residents at the Riehl Street home were cooking around 7 p.m. when a fire started on the stove and spread to the cabinets above.
The occupants were able to escape the home without injury, and crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue extinguished the flames. Fire damage was isolated to the stove and cabinets, but the rest of the home had smoke damage.
The American Red Cross was called to assist the residents with emergency shelter.
