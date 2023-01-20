Kings and Queens Club temporarily closed, up for sale

WATERLOO — The current owner of the Cedar Valley’s only gay bar is looking for someone else to take over.

Kings and Queens Club, located at 304 W. Fourth St., celebrated New Year’s Eve and has been closed since.

In a more than 12-minute long video posted on Facebook shortly after the new year started, owner John Hayes announced the club is up for sale.

Hayes bought the club in 2011 and sold it during the pandemic. He said in an interview that he redeemed Kings and Queens from the former owner in November and kept it open for a few months. Currently, he does not have the resources to continue operating.

“It’s been a challenge to reopen to get back to good working order,” he said. “There was lots of clean up, money, inventory, supplies and employees not paid. That’s the type of situation I was in.”

Hayes said a lot of employees have still not been paid for time worked under the previous owner.

The club will not be listed for sale publicly, but rather be for sale through Hayes. He said he wants to make sure the building goes to someone who will keep it a safe space for the LGBTQ-plus community.

He said that if the building is not under contract by April or May, he will probably open it up himself.

“One way or another, it will reopen,” he said. “Hell or high water.”

Hayes noted there is “good, local interest” in the bar. Since posting the Facebook video, it’s gotten almost 20,000 views with almost 300 shares and 200 comments.

“The responses I got, it’s just overwhelming that many people are concerned about it being closed temporarily,” he said.

Kings and Queens also supports events such as Cedar Valley Pridefest and the Cedar AIDS Assistance Program.

“It’s more than just a bar,” Hayes said. “It’s a community hot spot.”

Close 1 of 10 PackTheDome10.jpg Volunteers for the morning shift ready to start packing for the Northeast Iowa Food Bank at the UNI-Dome on Monday morning. PackTheDome09.jpg Young volunteers wait to to get started at Pack the Dome. PackTheDome08.jpg Chiquita Loveless, director of diversity, inclusion and social justice at UNI, volunteers for Pack the Dome on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. PackTheDome07.jpg U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson packs food for the annual Pack the Dome event at UNI. PackTheDome06.JPG Megan Gleason and her daughter Sylvia pack food at the UNI-Dome. PackTheDome05.JPG Volunteers fill bags of food for the Northeast Iowa Food Bank during Pack the Dome on Monday morning. PackTheDome04.JPG KWWL-TV sports reporter and viral sensation Mark Woodley greets volunteers at Pack the Dome at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls. PackTheDome03.JPG The UNI swim team unloads boxes of food for volunteers to bag as part of Pack the Dome on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. PackTheDome02.JPG Athletes from the UNI wrestling team unpack boxes in preparation for Pack the Dome. PackTheDome01.JPG UNI student athletes are ready to go to work during the Pack the Dome event for the Northeast Iowa Food Bank. Pack the Dome 2023 1 of 10 PackTheDome10.jpg Volunteers for the morning shift ready to start packing for the Northeast Iowa Food Bank at the UNI-Dome on Monday morning. PackTheDome09.jpg Young volunteers wait to to get started at Pack the Dome. PackTheDome08.jpg Chiquita Loveless, director of diversity, inclusion and social justice at UNI, volunteers for Pack the Dome on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. PackTheDome07.jpg U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson packs food for the annual Pack the Dome event at UNI. PackTheDome06.JPG Megan Gleason and her daughter Sylvia pack food at the UNI-Dome. PackTheDome05.JPG Volunteers fill bags of food for the Northeast Iowa Food Bank during Pack the Dome on Monday morning. PackTheDome04.JPG KWWL-TV sports reporter and viral sensation Mark Woodley greets volunteers at Pack the Dome at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls. PackTheDome03.JPG The UNI swim team unloads boxes of food for volunteers to bag as part of Pack the Dome on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. PackTheDome02.JPG Athletes from the UNI wrestling team unpack boxes in preparation for Pack the Dome. PackTheDome01.JPG UNI student athletes are ready to go to work during the Pack the Dome event for the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.