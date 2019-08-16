WATERLOO -- Yogi moves slowly these days around the Pat Bowlsby Off-Leash Dog Park.
"He doesn't really associate with the other dogs anymore," owner Craig Gorman said before walking over to give his aging dog a hug. "He's usually just off on his own."
The dog park, which turns 10 years old this summer, has always been a special place for the pair. They showed up on opening day and have been regulars ever since.
"We usually come down here seven days a week, unless it's too hot or too much snow," he said. "As soon as I say 'doggy park' he's at the door ready to go."
Gorman still has a weathered Courier article from June 28, 2009, about the dog park opening. It includes a photo of him sitting at a picnic table as Yogi plays with other dogs nearby.
Gorman, who lives near the park, adopted his dog, a Labrador Retriever with some beagle in him, from the Cedar Bend Humane Society in 2003.
"His name was Kip when I got him," he said. "I thought Kip didn't seem like a good name for a dog."
Yogi, now 16 and troubled with hip issues, has had a good run at the park even as other dogs in his social circle passed away and his days stealing other dogs' tennis balls are over.
"He's had two girlfriends out here, Border Collies," Gorman recalled. "They'd wrestle around and play with each other. Then they'd drink water and just kind of wander off to their own little world."
Joy Pletz has gotten to know Gorman and Yogi, who she called the "king of the park," since she began bringing her dog, Sami, to play.
"I love it out here," she said. "My dog loves it. I fill up the water jug and she starts whining, wanting to come out right away."
Dale Dupuis, who was at the park with his dog Aubrey, also gave high marks to those who opened the park a decade ago.
"Somebody really used their brains when they put this thing together," Dupuis said. "It's a fantastic place, it really is. These dogs get along so well out here."
The park's namesake, Pat Bowlsby, spearheaded both the fundraising and political effort to make the park a reality but died a year before it opened. City Council members narrowly approved the project, which established the five-acre fenced park at Ansborough and Campbell avenues.
"Hard to believe it has been 10 years," said Paul Huting, director of the Leisure Services Commission that oversees the park.
"The park is busy 12 months every year and thousands of dogs and their people have enjoyed the park over the years," he said. "We have had great support from the Bowlsby family and the whole community."
A fund established at the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa continues to raise money for park improvements. Season passes, which cost $15 a year, also help pay for the park's upkeep.
Gorman said he expects to make a donation to the park sometime in the future in honor of Yogi.
"We've been taking it one day at a time," he said. "If he makes it here next year I'll be very happy. If he doesn't, at least I know I'm going to bring some of his ashes and sprinkle them out here … and then I'm going to take the rest of them with me."
