Kindred Minds

CEDAR FALLS — The Second Sunday Community Concert Series at First Presbyterian Church, 902 Main St., will present Kindred Minds at 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Their Americana music is rooted in original songs celebrating friends, family and heritage.

The event is open to the public. Donations will be accepted for the performers.

