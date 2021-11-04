Kimberly Fitten to keynote Junior League's Little Black Dress Initiative luncheon

CEDAR FALLS – Sara McSweeney describes the Little Black Dress Initiative as “going plain with a purpose.”

McSweeney, Junior League of Waterloo-Cedar Falls president, said members will wear black for five consecutive days Nov. 8-12. The goal is to raise awareness of issues related to poverty, choices, opportunities, support services, access and resources for teenagers living in the Cedar Valley.

“Our current focus area is teenagers, and the majority of our programming and volunteering is focused on teens and teen issues and ways we can help,” said McSweeney. “It is one of the most impactful events that we have to make a direct impact and to talk about what is happening with local teenagers today and their concerns,” including mental health and food insecurity.

“Everything we do to help teenagers is going to improve our community and make their lives and our lives better. They are our future,” she explained.

Junior League also will host the Little Black Dress Initiative Luncheon on Nov. 9 at Hilton Garden Inn in Cedar Falls. Networking and check-in begins at 11:15 a.m., with the luncheon and program from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Kimberly Fitten of Cedar Rapids will be keynote speaker. She will present “The Power of Living and Operating Harmoniously.” Fitten, a successful e-commerce entrepreneur, author, educator, motivational speaker and professional development consultant, holds a master’s degree in administration and evaluation from the University of Northern Iowa.

“Her message is all about living and acting harmoniously in all areas of your life. It’s an exciting topic. What does it mean to live harmoniously, what does that look like in your professional and personal lives and how do we do that every day? I think it will be interesting to learn something new,” said McSweeney.

JLWCF had its inaugural Little Black Dress Initiative event in 2019, raising more than $10,000. The initiative was founded by the Junior League of London in 2014, which adopted the iconic little black dress as an emblem.

Junior League members also will maintain a large social media presence throughout the week and ask the community to support its mission through donations at www.jlwcf.org.

For ticket information, go to jlwcf.formadash. org. The public also can participate in a silent auction throughout the week. A necklace pendant from Facets by Susong will be raffled.

