WATERLOO -- Kimball Ridge Family Market will be open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday in the Kimball Riddge Place parking lot at Kimball and Ridgeway avenues.

Vendors will feature produce, bakery items, bedding plants, jellies and more. Iowa Farmers' Market Nutrition (WIC) and Senior Program coupons and Veggie Vouchers will be accepted, as well as credit, debit and EBT cards.