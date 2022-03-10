Kimball Avenue UMC to serve free meal March 28

WATERLOO -- Kimball Avenue United Methodist Church will be serving a free meal March 28.
Hours are 4:30 to 6 p.m. Doors open at 4 p.m. The public may attend.
The free meal will continue each fourth Monday of every month.
2022 spring garden winning flowers & veggies
Begonia-viking-Explorer-Rose-on-Green_Gold_medal_Logo.png
Tomato-Purple-Zebra-Logo.png
Tomato-Sunset-Torch-logo.png
Tomato-Pink-Delicious-logo.png
Eggplant-Icicle_Logo.png
Lettuce-Bauer_Logo.png
Pepper-Dragonfly-Logo.png
Pepper-Buffy_Logo.png
Petunia-Bees-Knees-_Gold_medal_Logo.png
Sunflower-Concert-Bell-Logo.png
Watermelon-Century-Star-F1_logo.png
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.