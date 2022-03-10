 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kimball Avenue UMC to serve free meal March 28

WATERLOO -- Kimball Avenue United Methodist Church will be serving a free meal March 28.

Hours are 4:30 to 6 p.m. Doors open at 4 p.m. The public may attend.

The free meal will continue each fourth Monday of every month.

