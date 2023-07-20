WATERLOO – Beginning Monday, July 24, Kimball Avenue from Mitchell Avenue to Williston Avenue, also known as Six Corners, will be closed to thru traffic for asphalt overlay.
Local access to properties along Kimball Avenue will be available via the side streets.
There will be a signed detour in place and closure is expected to last three weeks, weather permitting.
Due to the amount of daily traffic, this portion of Kimball Avenue is being closed to safely allow contractors to repair storm sewer inlets, sewer manholes and patch and repair the existing pavement before the asphalt overlay is placed.
Overlay of the Six Corners intersection will follow the Kimball Avenue repairs. Six Corners will remain open during all phases of construction, though turning and crossing movements may be restricted at times.
People are also reading…
For questions, call the engineering office at (319) 291-4312.
What do Iowans want? An inside look at what 20 Iowans say about their lives, government
About the series
This year’s legislative session was hugely consequential, criticized by some Iowans and praised by others. The laws passed, from tax cuts to school regulations to book bans to restrictions on transgender students, will influence the everyday lives of people across the state for years to come.
We wanted to know how these actions and others by the state government affect the lives of people across the state. What they like, what they don’t like, where they see our leaders falling short and what they think needs more attention.
This story is part of a larger series involving Lee Enterprises newspapers in Council Bluffs, Davenport, Mason City, Muscatine, Sioux City, Waterloo-Cedar Falls and our Des Moines Bureau. The “What Do Iowans Want?” series attempts to probe the thinking of people across the state about how the government is working for them.
The 20 Iowans profiled represent the broad perspectives in our state. They’re teachers, artists, retirees and athletes. They’re Republicans, Democrats and independents. They’re your neighbors and your friends.