Cedar Falls firefighters and public safety officers head back to the station after a small kiln fire was under control at the UNI campus Tuesday. 

CEDAR FALLS -- The University of Northern Iowa's Metal Casting Center had a fire break out of its kiln Tuesday. 

The center, at 2900 Campus St., is a foundry that works with liquid metal at high temperatures. 

The fire was reported around 3 p.m. Tuesday and was partially extinguished by the time Cedar Falls firefighters arrived on the scene. 

"They didn't even need water from a truck," said Jeff Olson, public safety director. 

The fire was confined to the kiln, and there was no damage to the building. 

"The university's just thrilled with the ongoing response we get from Cedar Falls public safety," said Michael Hager, UNI senior vice president of finance and operations.

There were no injuries. 

