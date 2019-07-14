{{featured_button_text}}

HUDSON -- Two people have died in a single-vehicle crash southwest of Hudson Sunday morning.

The names of those killed will not be released until next of kin is notified, said the Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were called to the crash about 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of Eldora Road and Zaneta Road. On arrival, deputies observed a red Subaru in the field on the south side of Zaneta Road. The vehicle appeared to have rolled several times. Two victims were located at the scene and were pronounced dead by the medical examiner.

Deputies were assisted at the scene by Hudson Police, Hudson Fire and Ambulance, MercyOne Air Care and Ray Mounts Wrecker Service.

