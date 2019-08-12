{{featured_button_text}}
WATERLOO — Black Hawk Children’s Theatre is hosting auditions for the Junior Players at 4:30 p.m. Aug. 27 at the WCP/BHCT Walker Building, 224 Commercial St.

The theater troupe meets from 4:30 to 6 p.m. most Tuesdays from Sept. 3 through through May 5, 2020.

Aspiring performers in fifth through ninth grades will develop and hone their performance skills while working on ensemble building through games, exercises, and projects.

Interested students must come prepared with a memorized, solo performance at least one minute long. The piece may be a monologue, minute memorized speech, poem, song, or similar creation. Students must provide their own accompaniment if singing.

Neither experience nor membership is required to audition.

Contact Anita Ross at 235-0367 or anita.ross@wcpbhct.org for more information.

