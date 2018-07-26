WATERLOO — The Black Hawk County 4-H and FFA Fair at National Cattle Congress is underway.
Wednesday events featured llamas, sheep, goats, and crafts and kids activities.
Children worked on creative projects during workshops in Estel Hall, such as dot painting and card-making for members of the military. Others worked to prepare their animals to be shown later that day or later in the week.
Brock Ruzicka, a seventh-grader at Union Middle School, and his brother are the only two kids showing llamas at this year’s fair.
“I can tell you one thing,” said Ruzicka. “This is not my first one.”
The brothers have been showing llamas together for three or four years. Kids in 4-H are allowed to begin showing animals once they are past the Clover Kid stage, kindergarten through third grade, of the program.
Their llamas, Chloe and Sky, are six years old.
Ruzicka’s favorite part of the 4-H fair is showing his animals. He particularly likes showing llamas because they can do things other animals can’t, such as being led through an obstacle course.
“Usually when you’re showing them, they don’t get as angry as you would think,” Ruzicka said. “They are really calm.”
The festivities of the day were graced by the royal presence of this year’s fair queen, Rachel Brokenshire, a junior at Cedar Falls High School.
“I was crowned yesterday,” Brokenshire said. “I had wanted to be fair queen for a couple years now. I was happy. … I was definitely surprised. The other girls are all super sweet and would all be wonderful queens as well. I got to talk with them and get to know them better. It was just a cool experience even if I wouldn’t have been queen.”
Brokenshire said she was chosen from a group of four girls total after a contest in June. The contestants met judges in personal and group interviews.
“You were judged on poise and confidence and your 4-H experience,” she said.
She has been involved with 4-H for five years. She is a Cedar Falls resident, and once thought only people who lived on farms and owned animals could be involved in the organization.
“For a while I thought 4-H was just for people with animals,” said Brokenshire. “Eventually I learned that it is really about growth and learning, and I do a lot of personal development now and visual arts. I still love seeing the animals, but once I got into it I was like, I love this, because you really just learn about what you’re passionate about and you get to pursue whatever your passion is.”
Shelly Smith, executive director of Black Hawk County Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, said a highlight and major drawing point of the rest of the week is the STEM Fair from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday afternoon in Estel Hall.
There will be 30 exhibitors there, including Wartburg College, Iowa Public Television, Bluedorn Science Imaginarium, Blank Park Zoo in Des Moines and the Des Moines Science Center.
“With the STEM fair, we’re going to have the monarch display,” Smith said. “Water Rocks from Iowa State University is coming to talk about water conservation. With Black Hawk County, we are concerned about runoff in our watersheds.”
In addition to the STEM Fair, there will be a free outdoor movie screening of “Ferdinand” Thursday night, a barbecue cookout and club carnival Friday and several animal showings and a family fun night Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.