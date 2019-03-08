Try 3 months for $3
Bison

A bison and calf at Fontana Nature Center

HAZLETON — Buchanan County Conservations with host a Nature Kids program about bison, starting at 10 a.m. March 11 at Fontana Nature Center, 1883 125th St.

Aimed at 3-5 year-olds, the program will start with a story, include an up-close encounter with a live animal, and end with time spent outside exploring (dress for the weather).

Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Register at www.buchanancountyparks.com.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments