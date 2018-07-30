Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Fontana Fishing Derby

A kids' fishing derby is set for Saturday at Fontana Lake.

HAZLETON — A Buchanan County Naturalist will lead a kids’ fishing derby and other activities Saturday at Fontana Lake.

People should meet in the main shelter at Fontana Park, starting at 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Each child who attends will be going home with a gift bag to help start with their fishing adventures. Prizes will be awarded.

Participants may bring a fishing pole, but a limited number of fishing poles also will be available on loan. Worms will be provided.

A fishing license is required for anyone age 16 or older who is fishing, or helping a child fish, at the event.

