HAZLETON — A Buchanan County Naturalist will lead a kids’ fishing derby and other activities Saturday at Fontana Lake.
People should meet in the main shelter at Fontana Park, starting at 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.
Each child who attends will be going home with a gift bag to help start with their fishing adventures. Prizes will be awarded.
Participants may bring a fishing pole, but a limited number of fishing poles also will be available on loan. Worms will be provided.
A fishing license is required for anyone age 16 or older who is fishing, or helping a child fish, at the event.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.