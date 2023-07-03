CEDAR FALLS — Iowa’s next obstacle to tackle in terms of child well-being may be providing affordable child care options says a recent report.

The Annie E. Casey Foundation’s annual Kids Count Data Book reports on household data from all 50 states analyzing the well-being of children and families in terms of four areas.

In 2023, Iowa ranked third in economic well-being, ninth in education, eleventh in health and ninth in family and community. Overall, Iowa was ranked sixth in the nation for child well-being below Minnesota, Vermont, Massachusetts, Utah and New Hampshire in first.

In the 2022 report, Iowa was ranked ninth overall.

For the first time, the study also measured data on child care and how it affects parents’ job stability.

According to the report, in 2020-21 14% of young children in Iowa were in families in which someone quit, changed or refused a job due to lack of access to affordable child care. The national average is 13%.

The report also listed Iowa’s average annual cost of center-based child care as $10,437, making up 33% of the median income of single mothers and 10% of the median income of married couples with children.

Family or home based care costs an average of $6,823 per year, making up 21% of single mothers’ median income and 6% of married couples’.

To assist in collecting and distributing data, the Annie E. Casey Foundation provides money to a grantee organization in each state. Common Good Iowa, a Des Moines-based non-profit for policy advocacy, is Iowa’s grantee organization.

“It is a relative ranking, so I think it does beg the question: Even if we are doing better than other states, are we happy with that outcome?” Common Good Iowa Executive Director Anne Discher said.

The data on child care is of particular interest to Discher as it sheds light on an ongoing problem facing many Iowa communities.

“Essentially, in child care you see a fundamental mismatch between what parents are able to pay and the true cost of quality care,” she said.

The problem exists across the state, including Black Hawk County.

Mary Janssen is the regional director of Northeast Iowa at Iowa Child Care Resource & Referral, one organization the Annie E. Casey Foundation sources data from for the Kids Count report.

“We know in Black Hawk County that there’s around a 2,000 (child) gap between children that need care versus what’s available for spaces,” she said. However, this number does not include non-registered providers, so it’s difficult to pinpoint exactly how many families are affected by the lack of child care.

“We do know that there is a need, and that it’s a high need,” Janssen added.

A root cause of this shortage is low wages.

“What we find is nationally, child care workers make less per hour than people in retail,” Discher said.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the median hourly wage for Iowa child care workers in 2022 was $10.99. The annual mean wage was $24,140.

As a result, child care centers have a difficult time staffing with qualified employees. The Kids Count study found that child care workers are paid less than 98% of other occupations, making it difficult to hire and retain individuals, especially those with college degrees.

Janssen also noted that the lack of a consistent workforce means many programs are not operating at full capacity.

Federal law requires states to establish staff-to-child ratio requirements depending on the age of the children in care. In Iowa, the ratio for two-year-olds is 1:7, and for children younger than two it is 1:4.

As Janssen said, it’s difficult to attract enough people to the field to uphold those ratios.

“It’s really hard to say ‘come work for us and make $15 an hour’ when you could go down the street and make three dollars more anywhere else,” she said.

However, Janssen said that while the lack of child care is still pressing on families and caregivers in Black Hawk County, improvements have been made in the past few years.

The Black Hawk County Child Care Coalition was established in 2017 as a collection of over 40 business-owners, educators, child care workers and other non-profits.

A significant area of development is in partnerships between child care centers and businesses. For example, It Takes a Village Childcare opened in Waterloo in 2018 as a partnership with Friendship Village senior living community to provide child care for its employees and the community.

Cedar Valley Kids Child Care Center more recently partnered with Allen Memorial Hospital to build a child care facility in the North Crossing area in Waterloo to serve employees of Allen and UnityPoint Health. The project received a $2 million Child Care Business Incentive Grant from Gov. Kim Reynolds in fall 2022. It is due to open spring 2024.

Iowa Child Care Resource & Referral also works with the Waterloo Career Center to reach more people about the opportunities in the child care field.

Child care has received a lot more attention in recent years, something Janssen says is “exciting” and a step in the right direction. In 2021, Gov. Reynolds launched the Child Care Task Force tasked with assessing the current state of child care in the state and providing recommendations, many of which have already been rolled out.

However, the need for consistent employees remains an ongoing challenge.

“The biggest need for any child care is the workforce,” Janssen said. “I don’t really think we’re going to fix that gap unless we hone in on the workforce piece.”

