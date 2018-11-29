WATERLOO — The John Deere Tractor & Engine Museum will have a holiday celebration from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at 500 Westfield Ave.
Kids of all ages can participate in a variety of activities including free photos with Santa. All children visiting with Santa will receive a John Deere giveaway.
Local choirs and musicians will perform throughout the day, and kids can enjoy making snow-themed crafts. Cookies and hot cocoa also will be served. New this year, kids also can assemble and decorate a special gingerbread tractor.
The event is free.
