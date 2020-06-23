Kids, Cars and More in Waterloo hosts grand re-opening

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WATERLOO — Now that business restrictions in Iowa have eased, the owners of a pedal-car play center are holding a grand-reopening celebration this weekend.

Kids, Cars and More is housed in the 12,500-square foot warehouse that used to be Thorpe Family Fun Center, at 2720 Lackland Drive off of Texas Street, which closed in January 2019.

Tammy and Danny Harper took possession of the building Nov. 1, and opened their business a couple of months later — right before Gov. Kim Reynolds mandated business closures due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now that they’re back open, the Harpers encourage mask wearing and social distancing, but neither is required.

“The pedal cars are disinfected between riders,” Tammy Harper said.

The grand re-opening celebration will be from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

Specials include $2 off a general admission wristband and $12 souvenir T-shirts, and door prizes will be given away as well. Rodney’s Kitchen will also be on hand serving food from its food truck.

Packages at Kids, Cars and More are normally $10.95 for ages 5 and up for an hour, $15.95 for two hours and $24.95 for an all-day wristband.