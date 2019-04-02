HAZLETON — The Buchanan County Conservation Board will host a Nature Kids program on turkey vultures at 10 a.m. Monday at Fontana Park.
The program will start with a story, include an up-close encounter with a live animal, and end with time spent outside exploring (dress for the weather) for vultures and vulture habitat.
Children must be accompanied by an adult, and the program is geared for children age 3-5.
To sign up, go to www.buchanancountyparks.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.