Turkey Vultures

A Nature Kids program on turkey vultures is set for 10 a.m. April 8 at Fontana Park. 

HAZLETON — The Buchanan County Conservation Board will host a Nature Kids program on turkey vultures at 10 a.m. Monday at Fontana Park.

The program will start with a story, include an up-close encounter with a live animal, and end with time spent outside exploring (dress for the weather) for vultures and vulture habitat.

Children must be accompanied by an adult, and the program is geared for children age 3-5.

To sign up, go to www.buchanancountyparks.com.

