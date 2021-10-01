Kickboxing marathon benefit aids Leader in Me

CEDAR FALLS -- Farrell's eXtreme Bodyshaping in Cedar Falls will hold a kickboxing marathon to benefit Leader in Me schools across the Cedar Valley.
A $20 donation buys a half hour of kickboxing led by FXB's instructors, Leader in Me students, and free food items. Auction items will also be available for online bidding starting two weeks before the event.
The benefit will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. Nov. 6, 4507 Algonquin Dr. Suite C.
A registration link is coming soon. Preregistration is not necessary but is the best way to ensure that you get a spot in your preferred time block. Contact Nicole Hackman at nicole@leadervalley.org with questions.
Photos: Annual Mayor's Fun Run in downtown Waterloo
Fun Run 1
Fourth graders take off from the starting line Tuesday during the annual Mayor's Fun Run in downtown Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Fun Run 2
Fourth graders take off from the starting line Tuesday during the annual Mayor's Fun Run in downtown Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Fun Run 3
Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart takes video with his cellphone as fourth graders take off from the starting line Tuesday during the annual Mayor's Fun Run in downtown Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Fun Run 4
Fourth graders near the finish line Tuesday during the annual Mayor's Fun Run in downtown Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Fun Run 5
Waterloo fourth graders from public and private schools gather at the Riverloop Expo Plaza prior to the annual Mayor's Fun Run in downtown Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Fun Run 6
Iowa Rep. Timi Brown-Powers speaks Tuesday during the annual Mayor's Fun Run in downtown Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Fun Run 7
Fourth graders near the finish line Tuesday during the annual Mayor's Fun Run in downtown Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Fun Run 8
Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart takes video of the fourth graders gathered at Riverloop Expo Plaza prior to the fun run.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Fun Run 9
Fourth graders take off from the starting line Tuesday during the annual Mayor's Fun Run in downtown Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Fun Run 10
Waterloo fourth graders from public and private schools gather at the Riverloop Expo Plaza prior to the annual Mayor's Fun Run in downtown Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Fun Run 11
Waterloo fourth graders from public and private schools gather at the Riverloop Expo Plaza prior to the annual Mayor's Fun Run in downtown Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Fun Run 12
Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart speaks Tuesday during the annual Mayor's Fun Run in downtown Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Fun Run 13
Fourth graders take off from the starting line Tuesday during the annual Mayor's Fun Run in downtown Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Fun Run 14
Fourth graders cross the Park Avenue bridge Tuesday during the annual Mayor's Fun Run in downtown Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Fun Run 15
Fourth graders near the finish line Tuesday during the annual Mayor's Fun Run in downtown Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Fun Run 16
Fourth graders near the finish line Tuesday during the annual Mayor's Fun Run in downtown Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Fun Run 17
Fourth graders near the finish line Tuesday during the annual Mayor's Fun Run in downtown Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Fun Run 18
Fourth graders near the finish line Tuesday during the annual Mayor's Fun Run in downtown Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.