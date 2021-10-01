 Skip to main content
Kickboxing marathon benefit aids Leader in Me

070820bp-farrells-1

A class gets started at Farrell's Extreme Bodyshaping on Wednesday in Cedar Falls.

 Courier File Photo

CEDAR FALLS -- Farrell's eXtreme Bodyshaping in Cedar Falls will hold a kickboxing marathon to benefit Leader in Me schools across the Cedar Valley.

A $20 donation buys a half hour of kickboxing led by FXB's instructors, Leader in Me students, and free food items. Auction items will also be available for online bidding starting two weeks before the event.

The benefit will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. Nov. 6, 4507 Algonquin Dr. Suite C.

A registration link is coming soon. Preregistration is not necessary but is the best way to ensure that you get a spot in your preferred time block.

Contact Nicole Hackman at nicole@leadervalley.org with questions.

 

