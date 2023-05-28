Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

CEDAR FALLS — Last year’s season was such a success at the Gallagher-Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, with sell-out shows like “Book of Mormon,” that Broadway tour companies began initiating the calls to book shows for 2023-24.

“‘Book of Mormon’ broke all sales records for us. Sales at lots of performing arts centers around the country are down 20% to 50%. They’re doing less, so these companies have come looking for us with offers. Our success has opened doors for us, especially with Broadway shows,” said Steve Carignan, GBPAC executive director.

This season, the Gallagher-Bluedorn will host performances of two hit musicals, “Mean Girls” and “Come From Away,” based on the true story of 7,000 stranded airline passengers and the small town of Newfoundland that welcomed them when the world stopped on 9/11. There’s also a new musical production of the beloved classic, “Annie.”

Typically, GBPAC gets Broadway shows for mid-week performances – “when a tour is going from here to there, we’re on the way,” Carignan said, and sometimes the center would have to wait for years to get bookings. The same is true of comedians like Kevin James, who opens the Artist Series on Sept. 22, and superstars like LeAnn Rimes, here on Sept. 30. Instead, those hit touring companies and performers will be on the Great Hall beginning this fall.

And because the facility is undergoing remodeling and renovation, plans were being made to book a fairly modest-sized season with 16 to 18 shows. As offers rolled in, the season grew and now it will be “one of our best of all time with lots of great shows,” Carginan noted. He added that 2023-24 promises to be “transformative” for the performing arts center, setting the stage for future generations of audiences.

A new addition, “Cedar Valley Revealed: The Candlelight Series,” will present pop-up concerts at iconic locations in the Cedar Valley, spotlighting local artists across a variety of genres. Shows are Oct. 27, Feb. 3, March 2 and April 14 at as-yet undisclosed locations. Announcements will be made and tickets available to purchase online as each show approaches at gpbac.com and social media channels.

Artist Series tickets go on sale to general public on June 20, available at gbpac.com, by calling 1 (877) 549-7469, at UNITIX.uni.edu, or at the temporary GBPAC ticket office, located at the Strayer-Wood Theatre on the UNI campus.

This year, GBPAC will make its program books available digitally for audience members’ phones, tablets and computers. The move is to meant reduce the cost of printing tens of thousands of program books and save waste on a publication that is usually discarded as audiences leave the Great Hall.

Here is the list of shows:

SEPTEMBER: Kevin James, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22; Reza Live, 7 pm. Sept. 23; LeAnn Rimes, 7 p.m. Sept. 30.

OCTOBER: Hotel California “Salute to the Eagles,” 7 p.m. Oct. 13.

NOVEMBER: Tom Papa, 7 p.m. Nov. 3; “Annie,” 7:30 p.m. Nov. 4; Young Concert Artist on Tour, 2 p.m. Nov. 5; “Mean Girls,” 7 p.m. Nov. 17 and 18 and 2 p.m. Nov. 18.

DECEMBER: Celtic Woman Christmas, 7 p.m. Dec. 7; A Bel Canto Christmas, 2 p.m. Dec. 9; Big Bad VooDoo Daddy, 7 p.m. Dec. 15.

JANUARY 2024: Sons of Serendip, 7 p.m. Jan. 19.

FEBRUARY: “Come From Away,” 8 p.m. Feb. 9, and 1 and 7 p.m. Feb. 10; Kevin Burt & Big Medicine, 7 p.m. Feb. 17; Imani Winds, 7 p.m. Feb. 23.

MARCH: Kyle Virtuosi Symphony Orchestra, 3 p.m. March 10; One Vision of Queen featuring Marc Martel, 7 p.m. March 23.

APRIL: MOMIX Alice, 7 p.m. April 6; Considering Matthew Shepard, 7 p.m. April 20.

