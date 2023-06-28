WATERLOO — Some people frame their retirement with accomplishments and accolades.

Kent Shankle has earned plenty of both throughout his career, but “I don’t see things that way. I love what I do, and I give it 200% every day. So for me, retiring has been a process.”

Shankle, 61, stepped down Tuesday as executive director at the Waterloo Center for the Arts and cultural and arts director for the city of Waterloo. Chawne Paige, WCA curator, has been named interim director.

Shankle has spent 28 years at the center, and 35 years working in the Cedar Valley arts community.

“It’s time to step away and let this great staff take over. It’s a wonderful place, and it’s been my home,” he said. He plans to let his life in retirement “unfold” without schedules and things-to-do lists, except spending time with his family, including two daughters and his partner, and traveling when and where the spirit moves him.

“I’ve gone so many places and experienced different cultures, and we were able to bring back those cultures for our community to enjoy,” Shankle explained. “I’m an introvert who likes to be challenged to be extroverted and a homebody who likes to be challenged to get out in the world. I’ve been surrounded by wonderful people who pushed me to go places I never would have gone.”

He has taken numerous trips to Haiti, for example, to build the art center’s Haitian collection. It has grown from 200 pieces to more than 2,000, making it the largest public collection of Haitian art in the country.

"Kent has been a champion for preserving and promoting the arts in Waterloo. His leadership at Waterloo Center for the Arts helped orchestrate what is often reserved for larger communities in terms of the quality of exhibits and programs offered," said Mayor Quentin Hart.

Shankle, a Cedar Falls native, earned his art degree at the University of Northern Iowa. His first job in the arts was 35 years ago at the Cedar Falls Recreation and Arts Center as a secretary/receptionist, where Mary Huber was the director.

Huber mentored Shankle, eventually giving him the chance to plan a gallery exhibition. He also worked with Huber on planning, programming and fundraising for the Hearst Center for the Arts. Shankle also served an internship at the Minneapolis Institute of Art, where he realized the Cedar Valley offered wonderful resources and a chance to make an impact.

“My life really has been a series of opportunities,” he said, smiling. “It has challenged me and given me transformative experiences. Retiring has brought up so many memories of what I’ve done, the exhibitions, the events. Trying to encapsulate it all and give a bird’s eye view of the ride and my place in it as I retire is a little bittersweet.”

"Seeing the role the arts play in people’s lives has been a gift. It’s been a joy to be involved in building such incredible investments in our community as the RiverLoop Amphitheatre and Phelps Youth Pavilion.”

Shankle joined the WCA in 1995 as curator/registrar. He also designed museum publications as well as helping design and build Junior Art Gallery exhibits. He served as curator for 18 years.

Cammie Scully, the former WCA director, and Shankle shared countless adventures together, including five trips to Haiti and Mexico to research, meet artists, and select pieces for the center’s collections. When Scully retired in 2012, Shankle was named interim director and officially became director in 2013.

“Kent has done a fantastic job. His aesthetics are impeccable. He knows the collection backward and forward and, during his tenure, the collection has grown ten-fold. He’s pushed the envelope and done a wonderful job. The center looks better than ever,” Scully said.

She is thrilled that Paige has been named interim director. “I hired both of them – Kent and Chawne, and I’m super proud of both of them."

Hart praised Shankle's creative energy.

"Kent always thinks globally, drawing from various cultures and mediums to showcase locally. He is willing to roll up his sleeves to get things done, then show up to see it through. A true creative who’s left a permanent mark on the arts in Waterloo."

Shankle has served as president of the RiverLoop Association Inc., chairman of the Waterloo Public Art Committee and president of the Haitian Arts Society. He is a member of the Iowa Museum Association, Association of Midwest Museums and Main Street Waterloo design council. In addition, he sits on several boards, including Waterloo Urban Farmers’ Market.

“I will continue to help at festivals and events downtown. If someone needs me to sit in a booth and sell beverage tokens, I’ll be there,” Shankle added.

