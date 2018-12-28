Fourteenth in a series on this year’s
20 Under 40 winners.
CEDAR FALLS — In all areas of her life, Kelsey Motley is a ball of contagious enthusiasm. But when it comes to serving her community, her willingness to give — and brings others along — is unmatched.
“She constantly seeks ways to contribute her time and talent within the community she loves, and is tireless in her effort and enthusiasm,” wrote Philip Nash, Kyle Klingman and Brian Gable in their 20 Under 40 nomination of Motley.
Motley, 29, said she was surprised by the 20 Under 40 win.
“I’m very honored, very flattered,” she said. “It’s very humbling.”
Those who know her say she’s deserving of the honor for the myriad ways she’s volunteered in the Cedar Valley.
Motley recently moved to Ames to be manager of business development for Cyclone Sports Properties. Prior to that, she held the same position for Panther Sports Properties at the University of Northern Iowa.
“Kelsey comes highly regarded by both her clients and co-workers and lives a client-first mentality,” said her former supervisor and 20 Under 40 nominator Gable. “Her ability to connect with clients and co-workers the first time she meets with them is something many of us would love to have as a strength.”
Motley used that skill to connect with the community also. She is a mentor to a child through Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Iowa and served on the Investor Relations Committee for the Greater Cedar Valley Alliance and Chamber. She was a past board member for the Cedar Valley Jaycees and volunteered her time and talents with Children’s Cancer Connection, Habitat for Humanity and the National Wrestling Hall of Fame Dan Gable Museum.
“Kelsey is an instrumental part of the growth of the Dan Gable Museum and its mission,” said Klingman, museum director. (She) is a singularly unique talent that has improved our community.”
Motley, an Eagle Grove native who graduated from UNI in 2011 with a degree in communications and public relations, said pitching in to help various organizations comes naturally.
“I’m single, I don’t have a family, so I was able to do it. And one thing leads to 10 things,” she said, laughing.
Then, at 27 years old, she was diagnosed with cancer. During arduous rounds of treatment, she took time to reflect.
“I value relationships differently. I value time differently. Because of it, I’ve learned where to put the time and focus on people,” Motley said.
Her unwavering strength in the face of adversity didn’t go unnoticed.
“If there is anyone I’ve met during my time in wrestling that has a lot of confidence and that has a personality that can take on some tough times, it’s Kelsey,” said wrestling legend and museum namesake Dan Gable.
In September, Motley celebrated two years cancer-free.
“It still doesn’t make any sense to me, but it’s a part of my story. If I can help by sharing any of my story or if I can help people grow in their own way, that’s important.”
‘If can help by sharing any of my story, or if I can help people grow in their own way, that’s important.’
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.