WAVERLY -- Waverly Health Center announced Kelly Hilsenbeck as the new chief nursing officer. She has been a nurse since 2004 and has served in leadership roles since 2013.
Hilsenbeck has clinical and leadership experience in the areas of medical surgical nursing, education, cardiac and renal patient care, long term care, quality, regulatory and accreditation, patient experience and risk management. Since 2020, she has been serving as the manager of quality services at WHC.
She holds a masters of science degree in nursing administration, is a certified professional in healthcare quality and is certified in infection prevention.
