Brewfest

CHARLES CITY — The annual Chucktown Brewfest, this year called Keg and Bottle, is set for 4 to 8 p.m. Sept. 29 in Central Park, put on by Community Revitalization is set for

Ticket holders will still be able to enjoy German-style food and games, as well as taste a variety of craft beers. This year, there also will be wines from Engelbrecht Family Winery and Darbe & Co. Boutique.

Tickets are $30 and include samples of each featured beer/wine, along with a special keepsake glass.

Traditional live polka music will be supplied by Marc Frana from 5 to 7 p.m.

In addition, there will be an opportunity to bid on a number of different wine and beer themed silent auction baskets throughout the evening.

Contact events@charlescitychamber.com or call (641) 228-2335 for more information. Tickets are available at the Community Development Office at 401 North Main St., as well as the Charles City Hy-Vee service counter.

