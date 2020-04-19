Keeping food workers safe a delicate balance

State officials and plant leaders say they are taking steps to protect workers. The state sent thousands of test kits to the plants to more accurately determine the outbreaks’ scope. Company officials say they are working to get employees safety equipment like face masks and shields, and are placing physical barriers between workers where possible.

There are barriers to mitigation efforts at food processing plants, experts say.

“We have witnessed the difficulty of social distancing in Tyson,” Black Hawk County health director Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye told The Courier. “It’s a problem that I truly believe is very difficult for food production facilities.”

The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration did not respond to inquiries about whether it has received complaints about Iowa food processing facilities or sent inspectors to the facilities since the outbreaks occurred.

State officials have stressed the need to do protect workers and get the plants reopened.

Asked if she has spoken with groups that represent workers, Gov. Kim Reynolds said she focused her communications on plant managers.