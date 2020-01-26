Keep on Learning to discuss Scandinavian-influenced architecture

WAVERLY — Don Meyer, a former architect, will discuss how Scandinavian architects like Eliel and Eero Saarinen influenced American architects, including Frank Lloyd Wright, during Wartburg College’s next Keep on Learning community education series beginning Feb. 6.

The course will also explain the origin of the steepled churches common in the Midwest and how styles of architecture have spread into the United States.

Classes continue Feb. 13, 20 and 27 in the Heritage Room of Saemann Student Center. Coffee will be served at 9 a.m., followed by the class from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Parking is available near Saemann Student Center for those entering campus via Wartburg Boulevard.

Pre-registration is not required. The first class of each session is free; a $40 fee due at the second class covers the rest of the sessions.

Other topics offered in the series will include “Deception: Lies, Secrets, and Self-Deception in Personal, Professional, and Public Life” in March and “Transcendent Art and Artists on Film and Art” in April.

The Keep on Learning series is sponsored by Waverly Health Center. The Wartburg Alumni & Parent Relations Office coordinates Keep on Learning with the assistance of a volunteer committee.