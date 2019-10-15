{{featured_button_text}}

WAVERLY — Steve Palmquist, a longtime aerospace teacher in the Civil Air Patrol, will cover all things aviation during Wartburg College’s next Keep on Learning community education series beginning Thursday.

Palmquist, who served with the Civil Air Patrol for more than 30 years and was director of aerospace education for Iowa’s Wing, will introduce principles of flight as well as discuss the histories of aviation and space flight during his session, titled “Aerospace: The Sky’s the Limit.”

Classes continue Oct. 24 and 31 and Nov. 7 in the Heritage Room of Saemann Student Center.

Coffee will be served at 9 a.m., followed by the class from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Parking is available near Saemann Student Center for those entering campus via Wartburg Boulevard.

Preregistration is not required. The first class of each session is free; a $40 fee due at the second class covers the rest of the sessions.

Other topics offered in the series will include “Four Daring Women in the Bible and What They Can Teach Us” in November; “Ways Our Immune System and Microbiome Work to Keep Us Healthy” in January; “American Architecture as Influenced by Scandinavia” in February; “Deception: Lies, Secrets, and Self-Deception in Personal, Professional, and Public Life” in March; and “Transcendent Art and Artists on Film and Art” in April.

For more information, call 352-8491, email alumni@wartburg.edu or go to www.wartburg.edu/kol.

