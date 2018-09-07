Subscribe for 33¢ / day

DES MOINES -- People can now enter Keep Iowa Beautiful’s ninth Photography Contest, aimed at raising awareness of Iowa’s rural and urban beauty.

The photo contest is for both amateur and experienced photographers. First place will receive $50, second place $40 and third $30. All three will receive a one-year subscription to Our Iowa magazine.

Deadline is Dec. 14, and entries must be submitted as high resolution JPEG electronically to bjackson@keepiowabeautiful.com.

The $5 entry fee, contest rules and payment can be made at www.keepiowabeautiful.com/photography-contest-entry.

